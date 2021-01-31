15-year-old critically injured following a shooting incident in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenager has been critically injured following a shooting incident in Phoenix on Saturday night.
Officers responded to a scene in the area of 32nd Street and Bell Road. When they arrived they located a victim, later identified as a 15-year-old boy, police said.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He did not provide information about the incident, police said.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.