15-year-old critically injured following a shooting incident in Phoenix

Phoenix police responded to a shooting call in an apartment complex near 32nd Street and Bell Road.

PHOENIX — A teenager has been critically injured following a shooting incident in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a scene in the area of 32nd Street and Bell Road. When they arrived they located a victim, later identified as a 15-year-old boy, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He did not provide information about the incident, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.