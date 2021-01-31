x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Crime

15-year-old critically injured following a shooting incident in Phoenix

Phoenix police responded to a shooting call in an apartment complex near 32nd Street and Bell Road.
Credit: 12 News
Stay with 12 News and 12News.com for updates.

PHOENIX — A teenager has been critically injured following a shooting incident in Phoenix on Saturday night. 

Officers responded to a scene in the area of 32nd Street and Bell Road. When they arrived they located a victim, later identified as a 15-year-old boy, police said. 

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He did not provide information about the incident, police said. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided. 

Related Articles