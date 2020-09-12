15-year-old boy dies after Glendale shooting

Police responded to a group of townhomes near 43rd Drive and Montebello Avenue after getting calls of a shooting.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A teenage boy died Monday night after a shooting in a Glendale neighborhood.

Police responded to a group of townhomes near 43rd Drive and Montebello Avenue around 7 p.m. after getting calls of a shooting.

A 15-year-old boy was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Police say he died at the scene.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released, and the circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation.

No suspect information has been released.