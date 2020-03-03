GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating after a shooting near 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale sent two people – a 15-year-old boy and a man – to local hospitals.

The 15-year-old's injuries are life-threatening, police said. The man's condition is not yet known.

Investigators said they aren't sure about a suspect description at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back here for updates when we learn more.

