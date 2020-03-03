GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating after a shooting near 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale sent two people – a 15-year-old boy and a man – to local hospitals.
The 15-year-old's injuries are life-threatening, police said. The man's condition is not yet known.
Investigators said they aren't sure about a suspect description at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Check back here for updates when we learn more.
IN OTHER NEWS:
• Court docs claim DPS missed evidence linking accused serial killer to Valley Freeway Shootings
• Video shows suspect dropping off baby at store before driving off in stolen car
• Valley motorcyclist taken off life support after hit-and-run, police still looking for driver who fled