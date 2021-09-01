PD: 15-year-old arrested, to be charged as adult in July murder

19-year-old Carlos Garcia was shot and killed outside a business in south Phoenix in July in drive-by shooting. Police say Garcia was not the intended target.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a 15-year-old after a July shooting left a man dead.

Police announced the suspect in the shooting of 19-year-old Carlos Garcia is Kevontay Myers, who police took into custody on Thursday.

Garcia was shot and killed outside a business near 19th and Southern avenues in south Phoenix.

The investigation revealed that Garcia was likely not the intended target of the shooting.

After evidence and witness statements, police developed probable cause to arrest Myers, according to Phoenix PD.