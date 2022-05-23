Police: 15-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 14-year-old boy in central Phoenix

Authorities said a 15-year-old was playing with a gun when he allegedly shot another teenage boy.

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead in central Phoenix last week.

On May 17, officers from the Phoenix Police Department were called to a hospital near 11th Street and McDowell Road about a shooting.

Officers learned that a 14-year-old boy, identified as Emir Rivas, was riding in a vehicle when he was shot allegedly by a 15-year-old boy who was playing with a firearm.

Evidence suggested that the shooting was an accident, officials said.

The 15-year-old was booked into jail and authorities continue to investigate the incident.

