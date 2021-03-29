14-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting in west Phoenix

The 14-year-old was injured when gunfire erupted near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 2:12 p.m.

PHOENIX — A teenage girl was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after a shooting happened in west Phoenix.

The 14-year-old victim was injured when gunfire erupted near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 2:12 p.m., according to Phoenix police.

She was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, but police say she will survive.

No suspect information has been released, and police say investigators are still working to understand what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446).