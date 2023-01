Police said they believe the teenager was the victim of a drive-by shooting in Coolidge.

COOLIDGE, Ariz. — A 14-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the head Thursday in Coolidge, authorities said.

Over a dozen bullet holes were found at the home where the girl was shot, according to the Coolidge Police Department. The shooting occurred near 1st Street and Coolidge Avenue.

The girl is believed to have been the victim of a drive-by shooting.