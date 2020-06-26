Police said the teenage boy was injured in the shooting near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road just before 2 a.m. Friday.

PHOENIX — A 14-year-old was among the four people who were injured in a shooting at a gas station in Phoenix early Friday.

The Phoenix Police Department said the teenage boy was injured in the shooting near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road just before 2 a.m.

Police said there was a group of vehicles and a crowd of people in the parking lot of the gas station before shots were fired.

Police arrived and found four victims with gunshot wounds.

The other three victims were a 36-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old man. All four victims had non-life threatening injuries.

They were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting and to identify a suspect.