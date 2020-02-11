14-year-old accused of attempting to rob north Phoenix grocery store

The boy is facing one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of kidnapping, one count of aggravated assault and 15 counts of endangerment.

PHOENIX — A 14-year-old is in custody after he allegedly attempted to rob a grocery store with a gun in north Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department said the boy, who will not be identified due to his age, is facing one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of kidnapping, one count of aggravated assault and 15 counts of endangerment.

Police said the boy tried to enter a grocery store in the area of Carefree Highway off Interstate 17 around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, but the doors were closed for new customers.

When the boy could not enter, police said he fired a gunshot into the store, breaking the glass door, and climbed through the door.

The boy allegedly ordered employees and customers to get on the group and fired another gunshot into the air. There were at least 12 people inside the store at the time, police said.

The boy tried to open cash registers, but could not and fired more gunshots at one of the registers, police said.

Police said the boy then left the store and fled in a vehicle that was later found in the East Valley. The boy was then taken into custody without incident.

The boy will be detained at the Maricopa County Juvenile Court Center.