$1.4 million of meth found hidden inside truck at Arizona border

SASABE, Ariz. — Over a million dollars worth of meth was discovered inside a truck with a hidden compartment at the Arizona border, authorities said.

Border Patrol agents stopped a Ford F-250 work truck near Sasabe, Arizona Thursday afternoon. After a K9 unit tipped agents off, over 600 pounds of meth was found in a hidden compartment beneath the truck.

Authorities say the drugs have a street value of over $1.4 million.