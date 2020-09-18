x
$1.4 million of meth found hidden inside truck at Arizona border

After a K9 unit tipped agents off, over 600 pounds of meth was found in a hidden compartment beneath the truck.
Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

SASABE, Ariz. — Over a million dollars worth of meth was discovered inside a truck with a hidden compartment at the Arizona border, authorities said.

Border Patrol agents stopped a Ford F-250 work truck near Sasabe, Arizona Thursday afternoon. After a K9 unit tipped agents off, over 600 pounds of meth was found in a hidden compartment beneath the truck.

Authorities say the drugs have a street value of over $1.4 million.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Hereford, was arrested and the investigation has been turned over to the Department of Homeland Security.

