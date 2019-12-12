A 13-year-old student was arrested this week for allegedly making threats to carry out a school shooting in Wickenburg, police announced Thursday.

The teenager was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Durango juvenile facility on two felony counts, terroristic threats and interference with an educational institution.

The Wickenburg Police Department said it received a call around 5 p.m. Tuesday from a school administrator at Vulture Peak Middle School who expressed concerns about a student.

The concerns, police said, involved the student "making threats to carry out a school shooting."

Officers then contacted the teenager and detained him for questioning.

After the interview with the student, several witnesses and staff members, the 13-year-old was arrested.

The department said officers and school officials "continue to work together to ensure all safety and security protocols are followed and that staff, parents and students feel safe."