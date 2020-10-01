Arizona authorities have arrested an 11-year-old boy suspected of robbing a gas station store at gunpoint.

San Luis Police Department officers say they were called to the Super C gas station Tuesday on Cesar Chavez Street about 21 miles southwest of Yuma.

Officers say they arrived to find a group of four juveniles physically restraining holding an 11-year-old boy down on the ground.

Officers say the boy was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Detention Center on multiple felony charges including armed robbery.