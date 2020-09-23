$10,000 reward offered for information in Sawmill double homicide

On March 21, 2020, the bodies of Matthew Reagan, 39, and Philip Reagan, 29, were found in Sawmill, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation Reservation.

SAWMILL, Ariz. — The FBI Phoenix Field Office, Apache County Sheriff's Office and the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations are seeking information about the murder of two brothers in Sawmill.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of a person or people reasonable for their deaths.

The brothers were driving from Ohio to California and were passing through Sawmill at the time of their deaths.

Investigators say it appeared their car got stuck and were walking to get help when they were killed.

The medical examiner ruled their deaths a homicide.

Anyone with information about these murders is asked to call:

FBI Phoenix: 623-466-1999

Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations in Window Rock, Arizona: 928-871-7519

Apache County Sheriff’s Office: 1-800-352-1850

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.