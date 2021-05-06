$10,000 reward offered for information about Phoenix suspects who allegedly shot at FBI agent

The suspects allegedly fired several shots at an FBI Task Force Officer on April 23, officials say.

PHOENIX — The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects, who allegedly fired several shots at a Task Force Officer on April 23.

The FBI is offering a reward of $10,000 for information about suspects, who fired at an officer driving near 20th Street and Broadway Road around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

According to officials, about 10 minutes before the shooting, three men were seen getting into the suspect vehicle, a white 2003 Hyundai Sonata.