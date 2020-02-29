GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A trailer full of more than 1,000 Christmas ornaments was stolen from a funeral home in Goodyear.

The thing is, these were no ordinary Christmas ornaments. Each one represents a life lost.

Team 12's Matt Yurus went to the scene of the crime and brings us the owner’s impassioned plea.

“Those ornaments mean so much more than you will ever know,” Cynthia Thompson said directly to the person or people responsible.

She owns Thompson Funeral Chapel in Goodyear with her husband. Each year they host a candlelight ceremony, where guests can bring an ornament to hang on a Christmas tree. Each one has a name and memory of a loved one.

“Dad passed away. The kids were four and seven at the time,” Cynthia said. “And he loved candy, so they brought candy ornaments and hung on the tree. They have not missed one year.”

The trailer was parked in a gravel lot next to the chapel. Cynthia said she first noticed it missing Saturday. She now asks that the boxes of ornaments be dropped off out front.

“You either have, or you will in the future have, a loved one that you’re going to lose and hopefully you’ll realize how precious those memories are. They’re irreplaceable.”

