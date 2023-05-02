PD: $100,000 worth of property stolen from third-party vendor at Super Bowl Experience

Phoenix police said that the theft happened Saturday afternoon, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a massive theft of property worth upwards of $100,000 from a third-party vendor at the Super Bowl Experience downtown.

Information is currently limited, but police said that the theft was reported around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, and took place near Washington and 2nd streets.

Phoenix police said that the theft was "several items" of production property. At this time there is no indication that merchandise or apparel belonging to the NFL was stolen.

The Super Bowl Experience has not responded to a request for comment at this time.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this article with more information.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed