10-year-old dead after being shot by relative in Tucson murder-suicide, police say

Tucson SWAT arrived at the home and found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a child with signs of gunshot trauma, police said.

TUCSON, Ariz. — 10-year-old Sebastian Foye is dead after being shot by a relative in Tucson on Saturday, the Tucson Police Department said.

Officers arrived at a residence near the intersection of South Morning Shadows Drive & East Drexel Road in Tucson to conduct a welfare check, officers said. The officers found that the home was treated with a barricade.

Tucson SWAT assisted the officers and made their way inside the home, where they found 40-year-old Phillip Foye with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," police said. Officers also found Sebastian with "signs of gunshot trauma."

Officers were able to identify the two and determined that the two lived together at the residence, police said. A woman also lived at the residence, but she was not home at the time of the incident.

Next of kin have been notified, police said. Detectives are currently continuing the investigation and will release more details as they become available.

