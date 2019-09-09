GLENDALE, Ariz — Police arrested a Valley mother for aggravated DUI thanks to her 10-year-old daughter, who filmed her mom allegedly driving drunk Saturday and then called police, court documents say.

Officers took Stephanie Lorraine Davis into custody after they arrived to find her outside her car, "staggering around," court docs say.

Davis' 10-year-old daughter showed officers the video she took of Davis driving and, according to court documents, her kids can be heard in the background yelling at her to stop before she gets into an accident.

There were three children under the age of 15 in the car, the police reported.

Davis told officers she drank wine that day but wouldn't say anything else. Officers noted she was unbalanced, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Police say Davis refused to take field sobriety tests and a warrant was obtained to test her blood. She also refused to answer any questions in her post-Miranda interview.

She is charged with felony aggravated DUI with passengers under the age of 15 and a misdemeanor DUI charge as well.