3 men arrested after attempted armed robbery of catalytic converter in Chandler

Police said a man confronted the suspects in the process of stealing the catalytic converter off his truck. 10 additional catalytic converters found were also found.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — An attempted catalytic converter theft ended with 10 catalytic converter being recovered and three men arrested in Chandler.

The Chandler Police Department said three suspects were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter from a truck in the 500 block of North Chippewa Drive when the truck owner came out.

The owner confronted the suspects and they pointed a gun with a laser beam at him, before fleeing.

While on the way to the scene, police said officers saw the suspects' described black BMW driving east on Chandler Boulevard. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the BMW kept driving until it was abandoned in a commercial parking lot.

Police said the area was searched and the three men, along with a gun, 10 catalytic converters and a battery-operated saw were found.

Officials identified the suspects as Robert Canez, Jesus Banuelos, and Tevon Kroncke. An investigation is still ongoing.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.