PHOENIX — One woman died at a bus stop in south Phoenix after authorities were called to the scene for reports of "unknown trouble" Monday evening.

Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. in the area of 1400 South 7th Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The woman, identified as 44-year-old Tracey Jefferies, was found on the scene with "obvious signs of trauma".

She was transported to a local hospital and later died from her injuries, police said.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

