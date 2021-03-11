1 teen dead in Buckeye shooting

Police are looking for the suspect in the shooting death of one juvenile.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Police are looking for the suspect in the shooting of a teen boy in Buckeye, Saturday.

The Buckeye Police Department said the boy involved in the shooting died.

The shooting took place in the area of Watson Road and Yuma Road. The incident is currently under investigation.

Officials have not yet identified the boy or said what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

