Man injured after exchanging gunfire with another vehicle in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that left a man injured Thursday night.

Police said the drivers of two vehicles got into some sort of altercation near 27th Avenue Indian School Road resulting in an exchange of gunfire between the two cars.

One of the vehicles involved in the incident stopped and spoke to officers. The other vehicle drove away before officers arrived on the scene, police said.

The driver that stopped at the scene had a man, woman and two children in the car. The man sustained a minor injury and did not require hospitalization.

No others injuries were reported.

Phoenix police said preliminary information suggests the driver that stopped acted in self-defense.

