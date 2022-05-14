20-year-old man dies from gunshot wound in west Phoenix

Phoenix fire located 20-year-old Cesar Garcia Burgos dead at the scene.

PHOENIX — One man died following a shooting in west Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call of a deceased or injured person at 1:09 p.m. in the area of 65th Avenue and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Phoenix firefighters arrived on the scene and found 20-year-old Cesar Garcia Burgos deceased at the scene.

There is no suspect at this time. Police are working to determine what led up to the incident.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

