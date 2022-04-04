1 man arrested in Sacramento mass shooting that killed 6

Police said they booked Dandre Martin, 26, as a “related suspect" on assault and illegal firearms charges.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police announced an arrest Monday connected with the shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others in the heart of California’s capital city as multiple shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives.

Police said they booked Dandre Martin, 26, as a “related suspect" on assault and illegal firearms charges. Detectives and SWAT team members found one handgun during searches of three homes in the area.

The arrest came as the six victims killed were identified in the shooting that occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. as bars were closing and patrons filled the streets near the state Capitol.

The Sacramento County coroner identified the three women killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three men killed were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.