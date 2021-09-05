1 killed, 7 injured after shooting at Phoenix Hyatt Regency

The arriving officers helped hotel staff perform welfare checks on the other guests, police said.

PHOENIX — Police officers found a man dead and seven other people with gunshot injuries inside one of downtown Phoenix's largest hotels early Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers were called to the Hyatt Regency hotel near the intersection of 2nd & Monroe streets to reports of shots being fired from a group of people, the department said.

The arriving officers helped hotel staff perform welfare checks on the other guests, police said. They transported the six women and one man injured to a local hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ages of the victims range from 18 to 22 years old, the department said. All of the people involved were at a function at the hotel together when an altercation broke out and different people within the group began shooting at each other.

Detectives are still investigating the incident to learn about the relationship of those involved and find out what prompted the shooting.

The department has not yet released the names of the victims or any potential suspects.

