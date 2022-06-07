1 killed, 5 injured in crash in El Mirage, police say

A pickup veered across a median and collided head-on with a four-door vehicle.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — One person has died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in El Mirage.

El Mirage police and fire responded to a scene at approximately 6:35 p.m. for a report of a serious accident near El Mirage Road and West Joe Ramirez Road.

A four-door car was traveling north on El Mirage Road when it was struck by a pickup truck traveling south on El Mirage Road. The truck veered left across the raised median and collided head-on with the passenger car.

One of the occupants in the four-door vehicle died while one is in critical condition and the other two were transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

The two occupants in the pickup both received minor injuries, police said.

The El Mirage Police Department has not ruled out criminal charges and the investigation is ongoing.

