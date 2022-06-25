1 man killed, 1 injured in shooting in Central Phoenix

Both men were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. One died at the hospital.

PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Central Phoenix Saturday morning.

At this time, details are limited but officials with Phoenix Police say that officers responded to a call for a shooting near East McDowell Road and 27th Place.

On scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds in front of a home. Both men were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials confirmed that one of the men died of his injuries at the hospital. There are no updates on the other man at this time.

Investigations are ongoing, and officials have not yet released information on the victims' identities, a suspect, or a motive.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more updates.

