At least one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting occurred at a house party in Scottsdale early Sunday.

The Scottsdale Police Department said a woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was later taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Scottsdale Police Sgt. Ben Hoster said officers responded to a sound of shots call at a home near 87th Street and Monterosa Avenue around 2 a.m.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from a large party at the vacation rental property.

Officers learned several people had fled the scene before police arrived. They believe there could be more victims or witnesses to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the suspect or suspects involved is encouraged to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.