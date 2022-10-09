1 man dies, woman injured following shooting in north Phoenix, police say

The incident occurred in the late afternoon hours at a strip mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

PHOENIX — One man is dead and another person was injured after a shooting in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon, the Phoenix Police Department told 12News.

The incident occurred in the late afternoon hours at a strip mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

Two men got into an argument in the parking lot when one of them allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other. Police say a woman unrelated to the incident was hit as well.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Phoenix police say the woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect left the scene on foot before police arrived. At this time police are actively investigating the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

