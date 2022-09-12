1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in south Phoenix

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say one man is dead, and three others were injured after a shooting in south Phoenix Friday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of 24th Street and Southern Avenue after several people reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area with several people running from the area.

Police say when officers arrived, they found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital to be treated. Officers say two other adult males involved in the shooting were also dropped off at local hospitals. Police say both men were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Later a female contacted police from a home near 7th and Southern Avenues and said that she was also shot multiple times near 24th Street and Southern. Police said the woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the male victims did not survive his injuries and was pronounced at the hospital. The other two men are in critical condition.

The victims are not being identified at this time.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

