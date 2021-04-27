1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Tempe apartment complex

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at a complex near Scottsdale Road and the Salt River.

TEMPE, Ariz — A man is dead and another one was rushed to a hospital Tuesday night after a shooting happened at a Tempe apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at a complex near Scottsdale Road and the Salt River. Police say they received 911 calls from the complex of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a white car with two men inside. Both were transported to a hospital where one died while the other is expected to recover.