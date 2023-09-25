Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix, police say

Phoenix police saw a vehicle speeding away from where the shooting was heard, and learned that two of the three people inside had been shot.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Phoenix, city police said.

Officers were called to the area of Central and Southern avenues around 2:15 a.m. after shots were heard nearby. While there, a police helicopter spotted a vehicle speeding away from the area.

When police pulled the vehicle over, they found that two of the three people in the car (a man and a woman) had been shot.

First responders took both of them to the hospital where the woman later died. The man's injuries weren't life-threatening, police said.

Officers later learned that there was a separate shooting that happened near 7th Street and Baseline Road as the vehicle was leaving the area.

One person has been detained in connection with the shooting. Authorities haven't released the identities of anyone involved.

The investigation is still underway, and police said to expect updates later in the day.

