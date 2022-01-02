1 arrested after false shooting scare at Arrowhead Mall in Glendale

Glendale police said no one was hurt and no evidence of a shooting could be found, but officers said there was a frantic scene when they arrived.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A chaotic scene at Arrowhead Mall in Glendale ended with a person being arrested Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the mall around 4 p.m. after receiving calls of a possible shooting in the food court.

However, police determined that there were no gunshots were actually fired, but one person was arrested related to the alleged threat.

Glendale police said no one was hurt, but officers said there was a frantic scene of people fleeing the area before they arrived.

No other suspects are still wanted, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The mall did not need to be evacuated and is operating normally.

