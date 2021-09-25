Would you dye your hair for a cause? Buckeye teacher, students raising money for a service dog

Youngker High School's afterschool club 'Hands 4 Paws' is getting creative in their fundraising efforts for a service dog that will go to a disabled veteran.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Could you rock some green locks? What about pink?

Four brave souls volunteered to dye their hair for a cause they care about.

"Of the participants, one is my son, one is a veteran, one is a substitute teacher and one is an ESS compliance officer," Youngker High School teacher Marie Buquicchio explained. "They are my victims cough cough, my volunteers," she said with a wink.

"Who came up with the hair dye concept?" Team 12's Jess Winters asked some of her students.

"Not us! That was Miss B!"

Buquicchio came up with a colorful idea.

"If they raise $500 dollars they 'get' to have their hair dyed, it’s a privilege," she laughed.

Her student-run afterschool club ‘Hands 4 Paws’ regularly raises money for animals, but they want to help some humans too.

"I'm a firm believer that academics, it's not just about English and math it's about giving back and community," she said. "What better than to be advocates for the voiceless and to support our military that support us."

The club is currently fundraising to buy a service dog for a disabled veteran.

"These dogs are expensive they’re about $30,000 dollars."

'Dye-ing for a cause' is the first of several fundraisers they’re holding this school year.

"Knowing that we can be a part of that and help means a lot," one of the students and club members said.

The participants do get to pick the hair color!

"One picked green, one yellow, purple, and one picked pink."

They’re hoping to present the veteran of choice with the service dog on April 23.

"We will have our vet in place, we will have our dog in place, and we will present the dog at Sundance golf course."

How will they go about picking the recipient?

"We will put out an announcement for them to write into us," Buquicchio stated. "There is criteria they need to meet like they need to have a physical disability, this is a service dog, not an emotional support dog. Out of the entries, the kids will narrow it down and ultimately they will pick."

Stay tuned for that announcement!

The 'dye-ing for a cause' event took place on Sept. 25. The next fundraiser is on Oct. 9. Dianna LaBar will be hosting a virtual meet-up to sell Paparazzi jewelry.

"We're doing a Facebook event it is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m., but we could party all day!" LaBar said. "If anyone would like to sign up they just click they are going and will be invited to a private chat and we will start dropping pictures of the jewelry."

She is passionate about the cause.

"I myself am a veteran, I have a veteran family and they do have a tough time getting the support they need so it's a wonderful cause to be a part of."

Inspiring Arizona