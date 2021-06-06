Wedding season bounces back in big way

The pandemic caused many to cancel their weddings in 2020. Now, 18 months of weddings are being crammed into six months.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Convention Center hosted its first AZ Wedding Show since January 2020, a promising sign that life is returning to normalcy.

Before the pandemic, the exposition was a biannual event.

“It feels great to be back. We are open for business,” said Master Wedding Planner Kim Horn.

Horn is one of only 75 master wedding planners in the world. She has personally seen the realities of the wedding business and how it has suffered because of the pandemic delays.

Would-be brides and grooms were forced to wait more than a year to reschedule their weddings. Now, 18 months of weddings are being crammed into six months.

“Big tip is to be flexible with your date,” Horn said. “There’s only so many Saturdays in each month. And so, if you can move your date possibly to a Friday or a Sunday, you’re going to save some money.”

The wedding show hosted on Sunday was a one-stop-shop for brides and their entourages. Horn said that anything someone could need for a wedding was under the same roof.

“Even an officiant, a florist. There's gowns. There's tuxedos. There’s transportation. There’s even photo booths," she said.

Hundreds if not thousands took advantage, including Sirena Franco, who recently celebrated her engagement.

“Getting to see all the different options you have, especially like for venues,” Franco said. “Instead of having to tour all the options and see what the pricing is, have it all in one spot.”

Remnants of the pandemic remained. Masks were required, booths were socially distant, but nonetheless, love, and the business it drives, were back in a big way.

Arizona's Wedding Show is expected back at the Phoenix Convention Center in January 2021.

