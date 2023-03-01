Warrant issued for Paradise Valley speedster

PARADISE VALLEY, Arizona — A Paradise Valley city court said a driver that was caught speeding on a red light camera didn't show up at court and now has an arrest warrant.
The misdemeanor complaint form obtained by 12News says Robert Orona was recorded on the red light camera driving at 120 mph in Paradise Valley. The camera was located at Lincoln Drive and Tatum Boulevard.
The complaint alleges Orona broke reckless driving and excessive speed laws.
A summons for Orona was issued at the end of January for a Feb. 21 court date. The court says Orona did not show up and that is when the arrest warrant was issued.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.