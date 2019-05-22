PHOENIX — All across the Phoenix metro area, people are giving back to their community. From donating food to remodeling homes, the Valley has plenty of ways to help local Phoenicians in need.

If you are in search of some opportunities to volunteer, we compiled a list of various ways you can give back.

Here are a few ways to help out.

With animals...

Saving One Life: The organization provides shelter and medical care to stray, abandoned, and surrendered felines for the purpose of finding permanent adoptive homes who were at great risk for euthanasia. Volunteer Application

Arizona Animal Welfare League and SPCA: The AAWL rescues and rehomes dogs, cats, puppies and kittens throughout Arizona and offers plenty of ways to help. Volunteer Opportunities

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control: MCACC is another organization supporting at-risk animals. They offer several opportunities from providing care for homeless animals to walking dogs. Volunteer Options

With sports...

Arizona Disabled Sports: This nonprofit supports Arizona athletes with disabilities and has a number of ways volunteers can help out. Volunteer opportunities

Little League Baseball: The Valley has several little leagues across the area, so if you would like to get involved, you can find a league in your area. How to help

Youth Soccer: If soccer is more your speed, the American Youth Soccer Organization has plenty of leagues across Phoenix. You have the option to volunteer as a coach, referee or administrator. Learn More

With the environment...

Arizona Sustainability Alliance: The ASA cleans up local parks, plants trees, and refreshes and repairs existing community garden beds in several Arizona cities. Those interested in helping can contact the ASA directly. More Info

Keep Phoenix Beautiful: The organization's mission statement is "Every day, Keep Phoenix Beautiful provides tools to empower our diverse communities to improve overall quality of life." To see how you can help, visit their website. Current Opportunities

Audubon Arizona: This is a perfect opportunity for those who love the outdoors. Audubon Arizona Volunteers help out with various projects and events. Get Involved

With the less fortunate...

Banner Hospice: Volunteers will be a part of the hospice team, helping patients stay comfortable and safe at home while during their end-of-life journey. Volunteer schedule

Paz de Cristo: This organization helps people struggling with hunger, poverty and homelessness in the community. Volunteer Calendar

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul: Since 1946, the organization has helped the community by feeding, clothing and housing individuals and families in our who have nowhere else to turn for help. Current Volunteer Options

With the elderly...

Area Agency on Aging: If you would like to help out senior citizens, the AAA has several volunteer opportunities in Phoenix. Their website has a list of several organizations looking for assistance. Volunteer Opportunities

Hospice of the Valley: From pet therapy to patient companions, HOTV has a wide range of options for assisting the elderly. Volunteers are an important part of the hospice experience. Learn More

Jewish Family and Children's Service: JFCS has several opportunities to give back to the elderly through their senior programs. Volunteers can assist in the gift shop or through various activities. Volunteers for Senior Programs

If you know of a great volunteer opportunity that we left this article, please send information to connect@12news.com.

