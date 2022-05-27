Valley woman, shooting survivor in Texas to support victims. Here's how you can help the Uvalde community

You can donate blood throughout the Valley. The Red Cross is sending blood to Uvalde, but appointments are filling up fast.

UVALDE, Texas — Michele Leonard is from the Valley, but right now she's in Uvalde, Texas -- the site of the latest mass shooting in the U.S., an elementary school.

A mass shooting survivor herself, Leonard said she felt called to help the people of Uvalde. The Phoenix native ran for her life in 2017 when a gunman opened fire at a country festival in Las Vegas killing 60.

“It's like a death, when you go to the funeral and everybody's, you know, eating, talking, and then all of a sudden, everybody's gone, and you're left alone,” Leonard said.

She went to the site of the growing Uvalde memorial hoping to offer victims support.

“The families, meaning the mothers, the fathers the sisters and the brothers. They may not have been there, but they are now victims too,” Leonard said. “This is where we are failing. Our government, our state, our cities, we are failing on mental health on many levels.”

How to help the Uvalde community:

Donate blood

Verified fundraisers

The funds raised help with hospital stays, mental health treatment and funeral costs.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has set up a fund for the families.

An official account with First State Bank has been set up for donations through UCISD to assist the families of this tragedy.



Please know that the FSB account, is the only verified location to make any monetary donations. No other source is currently recognized. pic.twitter.com/psQb6fD6Ls — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 25, 2022

Volunteer legal services

The San Antonio Legal Services Association is seeking volunteer attorneys who are licensed to practice in the state of Texas, according to a Facebook post.

