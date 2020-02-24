AVONDALE, Ariz. — Students at Agua Fria High School in Avondale got to skip class for a day. But it was all for a good cause.

Dozens of kids were up and at it early Monday morning. But instead of being in their seats waiting for the bell to ring, they had saws, measuring tools, paintbrushes and more in hand.

They teamed up with volunteers to build picnic tables for the community.

“I’m enjoying today because well I get to be out of class…all day. And then I get to work with my friends building the tables for the community, so it’s…nice,” said Angel Martinez, who is a junior at the school.

Lowes, CHASSE Building Team and Timberland, which threw in new working boots for everyone, came together to make this happen. And whether the kids realized it or not…their future was front of mind.

“Best case scenario for me is teaching the students about the trades,” said Taylor Perkins, who is with CHASSE BUILDING TEAM. “Teaching them all the fields they can go into. We have a huge gap in the trades and it’s just going to get bigger and bigger.”

No matter the field these students choose though – the event had a way of prepping students in a way maybe the classroom can’t.

“I find it really fun communicating with the other workers. But also if I get the chance I want to be a manager, I want to be the one in charge of everything,” said Leslie Maldonado Preciado, also a junior at the school.

As for the picnic tables, some will stay at the school. Others will be auctioned off for charity. And it looked like all were going to be branded. At least one donned the school’s logo.

