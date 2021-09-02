Valley middle school students are donating PPE to people who are homeless. Here's how you can help.

A small group of Valley students have blown past their fundraising goal to collect PPE for the homeless, and now they're going for more.

PHOENIX — A group of Valley teens are inspiring Arizona, making it their mission to help the vulnerable homeless population stay safe from COVID-19.

Fourteen-year-old Braden Kuenne is one of those students.

He may be in the middle of a jam-packed school schedule, and doing it virtually from home, but he can't help but notice the struggles homeless people face on our Valley streets.

"People don't really think about the homeless sometimes, I feel like they just neglect them," Braden said.

Already blowing past their school service project's fundraising goal, Braden and a couple classmates are rolling with this generous momentum.

"We're going to buy masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and stuff and soap to donate to St. Mary's," Braden said.

On top of the donation to St. Mary's Basilica, Braden said they're going to use the extra money they're raising to buy PPE. Then they will personally hand it out to people on the streets, around town.

"Sometimes they need more help than other members of society and so I wanted to help them out, so they can get to that point and then help others out," he said.

Braden encourages anyone else with a service idea, to go after it.

"I learned that people really want to help with COVID and the homeless people, because I think it's hit home to them," he said. "So just find a relevant topic and go off of what you know."