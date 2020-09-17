Valley nonprofit showering love over people in need

Cloud Covered Streets sets up a mobile shower and laundry trailer around the Valley for people experiencing homelessness to use and get a fresh start.

PHOENIX — As homelessness continues to be a battle for many in our community, one organization is hitting the road to give anyone who wants it a fresh start.

When you don’t have a place to call home, something as simple as a shower goes a long way.

Alan knows the struggles of being homeless. He’s thankful for a job with the nonprofit, Cloud Covered Streets.

“About a year ago, I really committed myself to changing my life like completely changing my whole life," Alan said.

The local no-profit changing Alan’s life, and hopefully others too, is Cloud Covered Streets.

Volunteers have put a converted trailer to work. They set up where needed. Then people experiencing homelessness can shower, do laundry, nails and even have some good conversation.

Robert Thornton is the organization's founder.

“Take the time to treat the people they meet like long lost friends," Thornton said. "I feel that’s even more important than the showers, than the haircut.”

They’re also given hygiene bags, new clothes and like Alan, encouraged to get back on their feet.

“Every major city has a real problem with homelessness and it’s just getting worse now with people who have lost their job because of COVID," Thornton said. "So our services are very needed.”

And it all begins with that fresh start. The group is raising money to convert more trailers.

Thornton says it costs about $9,000 a month to operate the trailer and have it out on the streets three times a week.