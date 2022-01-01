Rain doesn't put a damper on Valley New Year's Eve celebrations

Partiers out for the night said they were more than ready to say goodbye to 2021.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Cool and wet weather didn't put a damper on some celebrations across the Valley on Friday night.

Partiers out in Scottsdale said they were ready to say goodbye to 2021.

“When 2020 hit we were thinking 2021 would be better but it wasn’t," said Chris Hollins from Dallas.

“2021 was so crazy but we went out with a bang so looking forward to success," said Sage Belaire.

Visitors from all over the country flew into the Valley for the holiday weekend.

“It’s much better than Washington so I’m happy with it," said Sarah Rose from Washington. “I’m ready for 2022 and just ready to move on past COVID.”

On Friday afternoon, celebrations started early.

At 5 p.m., British pub George and Dragon rang in the British new year with beers and bag pipes.

“We've been doing this for 26 years and 5:00 (p.m.) is midnight in England," said owner David Wimberley.

“There are a lot of displaced English people out here and they really know how to celebrate," said Parker Galope.

“It’s kind of a tradition here and it’s what we do!” said Keith Jackson.

Up to Speed