Those Who Serve: Michael Cripe

'Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve.'

PHOENIX — There are roughly half a million veterans living in Arizona. We are honoring those who serve by sharing their stories of service, dedication, hope and perseverance. For many, making the move from the military to civilian life can be challenging. But Army Veteran Michael Cripe is trying to make that transition a little easier for others.

"When someone says thank you for your service, I'm deeply appreciative, but honestly when I hear that I always want to say, thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve." It is that sense of service that drives Cripe - an Army veteran who comes from a family with a very long history of serving our country.

"When I was young, they would tell me you've had a member of your family that served in the military all the way from the time of the revolutionary war," Cripe joined the Army just two weeks after graduating high school and eventually became an Army Ranger.

"There's a lot of lessons that you can learn in the military, in the Army, and a lot of skills that you will learn but I would say that the one I still use to this day is perseverance."