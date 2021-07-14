Suns fans at Phoenix Children's Hospital Rally the Valley in fun competition against Children's Wisconsin

Kids at Phoenix Children's Hospital lit up as they challenged kids and doctors from the children's hospital in Wisconsin ahead of game 4 of the NBA finals.

PHOENIX — If the support the Phoenix Suns are getting from kids inside Phoenix Children's Hospital is any indication of how the series will turn out, the Suns are sure to win it all.

On Wednesday afternoon, as 15,000 Suns fans made their way to Chase Field to watch game four, passionate fans inside PCH had their own road rally.

It was a "Patient Pump Up" where staff and kids at PCH took on those at Children's Wisconsin. Hospital rooms in the Valley were decorated with orange and purple flags and banners as the kids chanted, "Go Suns!"

The virtual competition started off with a doctor at each hospital getting their hair spray-painted in a spirited color by the kids - in Phoenix, it was orange, of course.

Then, kids cheered in person and from their hospital rooms while watching through Zoom as the doctors competed against each other, shooting medical supplies into a bin.

Then, it was the kids' turn. They competed in a Suns Bucs trivia contest.

The passionate Suns fans were surprised with appearances by The Gorilla and Mr. Orange, the famous fan who dresses in the Suns colors head to toe.

“It’s our mission here in the zone – for kids to be kids and child life of course trying to help provide a distraction for the kids so they can feel like they have something to look forward to something to help their minds get excited about something. It was so cool to see the kids' faces light up," said Steph Smith, a Child Life Zone Coordinator at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

The kids, some of the toughest competitors in the Valley, then excitedly watched game four from their hospital rooms.

Sports