'We'll be here as long as it takes:' Sunnyslope community unites to help apartment fire victims

Following a large apartment fire in the Sunnyslope community, residents rallied to help donate items to those who lost everything.

PHOENIX — One week after a large apartment fire left almost 100 people with just the clothes on their backs, neighbors in Sunnyslope collected donations for the families.

One-by-one, bag by bag, people came to Norton Park in north Phoenix to lend a helping hand.

"We care about our residents, our neighbors, our city," said councilwoman for District 3, Debra Stark.

"Sunnyslope cares about everybody in it, and we rally around our people," said outreach pastor Cleo Lewis.

On October 6, flames erupted from an apartment complex near Cave Creek Road and 12th Street. Nearly 100 men, women and children were able to get out unharmed, however, most lost everything and now have to start over.

"It's our neighbors who've been impacted, it feels like a giant family today how we came together," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

The community has helped by donating school supplies, pillows, brushes and everyday necessities to help those displaced.

"Our first goal is to get the families day-to-day items, clothes, shoes, books, toys," said Caroline Lobo. "Our next step is when the families get re-homed, we'll put out a call for larger items for dining tables, couches, beds, mattresses, and getting them set up and housed and back on their feet."

The event, even though a small gesture, will have a lasting impact on everyone involved.

"The response from our community has been overwhelming from helping people with gift cards, gas cards, the initial stuff in a crisis," said Lewis.

As victims continue to pick up the pieces, the community wants them to know, that through their devastation they're not alone and Sunnyslope is here to help them get through it.

"It's very inspiring when the people of Phoenix step up when there is a need," said Gallego.

"We will be here as long as it takes," said Stark.

City leaders say the greatest need right now is gift cards and financial donations. The hope is to get larger items like furniture in the coming weeks.

If you'd like to donate, you can check all Sunnyslope websites and social media pages. You can also contact Pastor Lewis at cleo@cleonlewisministries.com.

