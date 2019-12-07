PHOENIX — The second-annual Summer of a Million Meals campaign is in full swing, and Valley Metro and United Food Bank are teaming up this weekend to help feed hungry families in Arizona.

The Stuff-a-Bus Food Drive event will take place at Fry’s Marketplace, 1935 N. Stapley Dr. in Mesa, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

The event will aim to do just that: Stuff a bus. More specifically, stuff a specially-wrapped Valley Metro bus with food collections from shoppers.

One in four children, one in five adults and one in seven seniors in Arizona struggle with hunger, and summer is an important time to restock shelves and pantries, according to the United Food Bank

12 News has partnered with United Food Bank to feed families in Arizona who especially need help when school is out for the summer.

$1 helps provide 5 nutritious meals to people in need.

You can donate through Labor Day either by texting "FeedAZ" to 41444 and selecting your dollar amount or donating online.

