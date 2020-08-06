Help feed hungry families for a Summer of a Million Meals

12 News needs your help making this season the Summer of a Million Meals.
We're teaming up with United Food Bank to put meals on tables in Arizona. Now through Labor Day you can donate to help make this a reality.
$1 helps provide 5 nutritious meals to people in need.
We would also like to thank our new partner, Fry's Food Stores.
Donate
Donate $1, $5, $10 or round up at Fry's registers
Help online at AZMillionMeals.org
Fast facts
1 in 4 children, 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 7 seniors in Arizona are struggling with hunger
There are 224,714 people with food insecurity in United Food Bank's service area. 84,170 of them are children.
Remember United Food Bank donations qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit.
Do you need help? Click here to learn about the resources United Food Bank offers.