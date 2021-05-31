Summer of a Million Meals | Our goal is simple: A million meals for those in need

12 News is partnering with United Food Bank and Fry’s to feed families in Arizona and restock shelves over the summer for those in need.

PHOENIX — 12 News is kicking off its fourth Summer of a Million Meals campaign on Monday with the United Food Bank and Fry’s.

Our goal is simple: A million meals for those in need.

Last year, the campaign raised $215,000 providing over 1 million meals, thanks to United Food Bank's ability to turn $1 into five meals.

Get the details

The campaign runs May 31-Sept. 6

Donate online at AZMillionMeals.org or at any Fry’s register

$1 helps provide five nutritious meals to people in need

United Food Bank donations qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit

The need for assistance

One in four children, one in five adults, and one in seven seniors in Arizona are struggling with hunger, according to the United Food Bank.

There are 224,714 people with food insecurity in United Food Bank's service area — 84,170 of them are children.