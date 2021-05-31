Summer of a Million Meals | Our goal is simple: A million meals for those in need

PHOENIX — 12 News is kicking off its fourth Summer of a Million Meals campaign on Monday with the United Food Bank and Fry’s.
Our goal is simple: A million meals for those in need.
Last year, the campaign raised $215,000 providing over 1 million meals, thanks to United Food Bank's ability to turn $1 into five meals.
Get the details
- The campaign runs May 31-Sept. 6
- Donate online at AZMillionMeals.org or at any Fry’s register
- $1 helps provide five nutritious meals to people in need
- United Food Bank donations qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit
The need for assistance
One in four children, one in five adults, and one in seven seniors in Arizona are struggling with hunger, according to the United Food Bank.
There are 224,714 people with food insecurity in United Food Bank's service area — 84,170 of them are children.