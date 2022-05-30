12 News for the 5th year is partnering with United Food Bank and Fry’s to feed families in Arizona and restock shelves over the summer for those in need.

PHOENIX — 12 News is partnering with United Food Bank and Fry’s Food Stores to help feed families across Arizona over the summer and beyond.

12 News is celebrating the fifth year of our Summer of a Million Meals campaign with the United Food Bank and Fry’s Food Stores. Our goal is simple: A million meals for those in need.

Last year, the campaign raised more than $242,000. And we’d like to surpass that this year. United Food Bank is able to turn $1 into five meals.

Get the details:

The campaign runs through Sept. 5

Donate online at AZMillionMeals.org or at any Fry’s register

$1 helps provide five nutritious meals to people in need

United Food Bank donations qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit

The need for assistance is growing:

One in four children, one in six adults, and one in eight seniors in Arizona are struggling with hunger, according to the United Food Bank.

Last year, United Food Bank distributed more than 22.7 million pounds of food, an average of 52,000 meals per day.

of food, an average of 52,000 meals per day. More than 492,000 meals were served through school markets/pantries in 2021, impacting more than 8500 children .

were served through school markets/pantries in 2021, impacting more than . In 2021, United Food Bank served 870,000 Arizonans across 5 counties covering 19,500 square miles in Arizona.

across 5 counties covering 19,500 square miles in Arizona. United Food Bank depended on 10,919 volunteers, who provided 36,133 hours of services last year to accomplish their mission.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12 News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.