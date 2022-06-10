Tenant says rent was paid just before massive fire in Sunnyslope. Now she and others have nowhere to go

Outreach Pastor Cleo Lewis saw the fire, and has since launched a community-wide effort to help those impacted.

PHOENIX — Five days after a fire left more than 80 people without a home, the residents of a burned apartment complex near Cave Creek Road and 12th Street in Sunnyslope are still searching for answers – and help.

Surrounded by a chain link fence, the devastation from Thursday's fire is still surreal.

"It's hard, it's hard for me, I'm trying to be strong," said Nallely Duarte.

Duarte lived at the apartment complex with her husband. She was home alone at the time of the fire, and said what happened Thursday was an absolute nightmare.

"I was panicking because I'm pregnant, I can't stress for my baby, my baby feels what I feel," she said.

She grabbed what she could, however, being almost nine months pregnant, her husband called her and told her to get out.

The hardest part now is starting over.

"Finding a home right now," she said. "I'm about to be due, I want my baby to feel like she's at home, like she has a home to be in."

That, though, has been a challenge. She said the rent tenants paid just days before the fire isn't being returned. Their questions, she added, aren't being answered either.

"At least show us they want to help us," she said. "Not just say something and not do anything. There are people who don't have a home, they have nowhere to go or stay."

12News reached out to the apartment complex management office, but no one was there.

Outreach Pastor Cleo Lewis saw the fire, and has since launched a community-wide effort to help those impacted.

"Some of them just left with the stuff on their back," Lewis said.

Local schools, neighborhoods and councilmembers are now trying to gather donations. They're encouraging anyone who wants to help, to reach out and donate.

"We are a community, and we're going to bring the community back to our residents," Lewis said. "No matter who's here, they're part of our community."

Several children who lived at the complex are students at Sunnyslope Elementary School. That school district is gathering things like toiletries, pillows, food and other items to help the families.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Fire Department said there are no new updates about the cause of the fire.

How to donate:

Items can be dropped off this week at the Washington Elementary School District Administrative building at 4650 West Sweetwater Avenue in Glendale between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Councilwoman Debra Stark said from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., goods will be collected at a community event at Norton Vista Park located near 12th Street and Hatcher Road blocks away from where the fire occurred.

If you would like to get in touch with Pastor Lewis, he can be reached at cleo@cleonlewisministries.com.

